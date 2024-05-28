No change in KPCC president post: DK Shivakumar to lead future poll battles

BENGALURU: KPCC working president and Rajya Sabha member GC Chandrashekar on Monday clarified that there will be no change in the KPCC president’s post in the near future, and the party will face the upcoming polls under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.
“At present, there is no situation as such to change the KPCC president. The Congress will discuss the upcoming BBMP and local body elections with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar. Polls will be fought under the leadership of Shivakumar,” Chandrashekar told reporters.
Replying to Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s statement that he is ready to quit as minister if he was not given the post, Chandrashekar hit back, saying no one is greater than the party. “Many aspire to become KPCC president. No matter who it is, the issue should be taken up at the party platform and the party should not be embarrassed by leaders speaking in public,” he suggested.
Congress leaders took a dig at former BJP minister N Munirathna who had reportedly stated that Bengaluru Graduates’ seat Congress candidate Ramoji Gowda is not a Vokkaliga and that he hails from Maharashtra. Chandrashekar warned that the Congress would lodge a complaint with ECI against Munirathna for raising the issue of caste.
“Ramoji Gowda is confident of winning, which is why opposition parties are unable to digest it and are spreading slander,” alleged Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Former MLC M Narayanaswamy said Gowda was from the Vokkaliga community, and came from a village in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapura district.
Gowda showed all his certificates before the media and questioned Munirathna’s background, alleging that the latter was originally from Andhra Pradesh.
Reddy also said the government would implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission to benefit employees.
“The 7th Pay Commission report has been submitted to the chief minister, and is to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting. The government will make its stand clear after election results,” said former Council chairman VR Sudarshan.