No change in KPCC president post: DK Shivakumar to lead future poll battles

BENGALURU: KPCC working president and Rajya Sabha member GC Chandrashekar on Monday clarified that there will be no change in the KPCC president’s post in the near future, and the party will face the upcoming polls under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

“At present, there is no situation as such to change the KPCC president. The Congress will discuss the upcoming BBMP and local body elections with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar. Polls will be fought under the leadership of Shivakumar,” Chandrashekar told reporters.

Replying to Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s statement that he is ready to quit as minister if he was not given the post, Chandrashekar hit back, saying no one is greater than the party. “Many aspire to become KPCC president. No matter who it is, the issue should be taken up at the party platform and the party should not be embarrassed by leaders speaking in public,” he suggested.

Congress leaders took a dig at former BJP minister N Munirathna who had reportedly stated that Bengaluru Graduates’ seat Congress candidate Ramoji Gowda is not a Vokkaliga and that he hails from Maharashtra. Chandrashekar warned that the Congress would lodge a complaint with ECI against Munirathna for raising the issue of caste.