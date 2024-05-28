PM’s Mysuru trip dues: State ready to pay Rs 80L, NTCA clears Rs 3.33 cr

BENGALURU: Two days after Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said he would write a letter to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), asking them to clear dues pending since April 2023, he claimed the state government would clear the pending bill of Rs 80 lakh to Radisson Blu hotel in Mysuru, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stayed.

In the meantime, sources in the Karnataka forest department and NTCA told TNIE that the pending amount of of Rs 3.33 crore was transferred to the account of Bandipur Tiger Foundation on Monday.

Khandre on Monday told the media that the State government would bear the hospitality cost of Rs 80 lakh that is due to be paid to the hotel, and then pen a letter to NTCA to clear the dues. He said the State has been hosting many VIPs, including the Prime Minister, President and others, but had not hosted Project Tiger’s 50th anniversary and release of the tiger estimation report in April 2023, in which the PM had participated.

“The state had not played any role in it as the model code of conduct for assembly polls was in force. Yet, the government has decided to clear the dues and end all confusion. A total of Rs 6.33 crore was spent on the event, of which NTCA is yet to pay Rs 3.33 crore,” Khandre said. Sources in the department said the decision was taken so there was no political embarrassment to the state and it does not take a political turn.

Sources in the NTCA and forest department said: “The amount was cleared immediately after the issue came to light. The Centre does not want any embarrassment at the time of elections, so the amount was cleared in one go.”