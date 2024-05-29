Court in Bengaluru rejects Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had stated that Prajwal would be arrested as soon as he arrives at Bengaluru airport. He has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Hassan MP, who is seeking re-election as the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, fled to a foreign country as soon as the news broke out that the Karnataka State Commission for Women requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation into the huge cache of explicit videos showing several women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him.

Meanwhile, Prajwal's mother Bhavani Revanna has filed an anticipatory bail in the special court for elected representatives fearing arrest in the kidnap case linked to her husband.

The SIT filed objections to granting the anticipatory bail to her and also sought to cancel the interim anticipatory bail issued to H D Revanna in the same case.

Bhavani Revanna's anticipatory bail order is reserved for May 31.

(With inputs from PTI)