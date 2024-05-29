‘Difficult task’: Over 300 aspirants in Congress for 7 MLC posts, says DKS

Speaking in Delhi, Shivakumar said, “At present, we can accommodate only seven people. I have given to the high command a list of people who worked for the party. First round of meeting is over. We will also be meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other top brass leaders.” He said that the Congress will look into several criteria like “their performance in the past elections and their sacrifices for the party”. On tickets to family members of sitting legislators, Shivakumar said there are no family members in the list except one which the party had promised, hinting at Dr Yathindra, son of CM Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister and senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara said that CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar should consult senior party leaders before finalising the names. Dr Parameshwara said that those who worked for the party and those who represent the communities that stood by the Congress should be given tickets on priority. On a few Congress leaders raising objections for not taking their suggestions into consideration in candidate selection, the Home Minister said that he has not come across anyone so far. “But I also feel senior people in the party should be consulted. They are seniors, and they have worked for the party. This is a political game plan... MLC ticket distribution is done politically. Naturally, if someone is made an MLC, that should help the party. Senior leaders will know this better,” he said.

When asked about Dr Parameshwara’s statement, Shivakumar said that he would not take all decisions in the selection of candidates. “We will take all the feedback into account,” he said. Asked if the issue of the change of guard in the KPCC would be discussed with the top brass, Shivakumar said he has no information regarding the same.