Hijab case petitioner mocks expelled BJP leader in Udupi

UDUPI: Aliya Assadi, one of the petitioners in the hijab case, has mocked former MLA Raghupathi Bhat over his expulsion from BJP. Aliya, who was a student at the Government PU College in Udupi when the hijab protests broke, wrote on X, “God will do as He pleases. Just 60 days before the annual exams, I was forced to leave college simply because I wore a hijab. Your party celebrated this as an achievement. But today, I see your own party expelling you here in Udupi. Back then, I was the expelled student while you held a position in the party. Now, I’m a law student, and you’re the one expelled from the party.”