Jharkhand man held for stealing phones at stadium during IPL matches

BENGALURU: One of the four thieves from Jharkhand, who had targeted people near the Chinnaswamy stadium during Indian Premiere League matches, has been arrested by the Siddapura police. In all, 32 mobile phones worth Rs 19.50 lakh have been recovered.

The accused, Pankaj Singh, had stolen a mobile phone from a woman police constable when she and her family had come to watch an IPL match on May 18. Singh was arrested on Someshwaranagar Main Road when he was trying to sell the stolen mobile phone. On searching his house, police found the other phones. The police are on the lookout for the remaining three.