Karnataka: Headmaster held for impregnating Class 7 girl

CHIKKABALLAPUR: A government school headmaster was arrested by police on Tuesday on the charges of impregnating a minor girl. A 13-year-old girl, who had completed only class 7, became pregnant after the alleged sexual assault of her school headmaster and on the complaint of the victim girl, a case has been registered under various sections at Dibburhalli police station.

According to police sources, the student was studying at a government school in Chikkaballapur district. It is alleged that school headmaster Venkatesh a year ago reportedly touched her private parts in the office room against her wishes.

When she resisted, he said nothing would happen and six months ago, he allegedly sexually assaulted the minor and told not to disclose it to anyone. It is said that after summer holidays, she was about to join class 8.

When the victim’s mother noticed a change in her health, she took her to a hospital where doctors confirmed that she was conceived. Later, the victim lodged a complaint with the police. Chikballapur SP Nagesh told TNIE that on the complaint of the victim, the police arrested Venkatesh.