Karnataka: Live-in partner attacks woman with acid

BAGALKOT: In a shocking incident, a jilted man threw acid- laced water on the face of his lover which has reportedly damaged the face and left eye of the woman.

The victim has been identified as Lakshmi Badiger (32) while man accused is Mounesh Pattar (40). The victim has been admitted in the government hospital. The man allegedly threw acid from the window when the victim did not open the door of the house located at Gaddankeri cross area of the taluk.

According to Kaladagi police that registered the case and arrested the accused, the eight-year-old daughter of Lakshmi has escaped with a minor injury. The victim and the accused are said to be the residents of the Muranakeri area of Vijayapura city.

According to the police, both the accused and the victim are married to different persons, but were reportedly living together in a rented house. Mounesh was suspicious of Lakhmi which often led to quarrels between the two.

After one such quarrel, Mounesh had left home a week ago, and Lakshmi blocked his number.

Mounesh returned home on Tuesday. When Lakshmi did not open the door, an angry Mounesh pushed-opened the window, and threw the acid.

The police are investigating from where and how Mounesh got acid and if he had come with the intention to throw it on Lakshmi.