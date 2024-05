HUBBALLI: Three members of a family were found dead in a house at Hosalngapur village in Koppal district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Rameshwari, 50, her daughter Vasanta, 32, and grandson Saidharmateja, 5.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Vasanta’s husband Arif is absconding. The postmortem report will reveal the cause of their death. “We have recorded the statements of the relatives of the deceased. A search is on for Arif,” a police officer said.

When Rameshwari and Vasanta did not answer any phone calls on Monday, their relatives went home and saw all three dead.

Rameshwari and Saidharmateja were found dead in the bedroom. Vasanta’s body was lying in the kitchen.

Vasanta, who separated from her husband two years ago, married her colleague Arif. The relatives of Vasanta accused Arif of forcing the trio to convert to Islam. But Vasanta and her mother opposed and this led to frequent fights. A month ago, a meeting was held and the issue between Arif and Vasanta was resolved. However, Vasanta slipped into depression after the issue became public.

In their complaint with Munirabad police, the relatives stated that three months after their marriage, Arif started forcing Vasanta to convert to Islam.

“Vasanta told us about the torture by Arif. He was forcing her to get converted because of pressure from his community members. We held a meeting of family members a month ago and Arif promised that he would not force Vasanta to get converted,” said a relative of Vasanta.