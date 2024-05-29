Mangaluru police register suo motu case against Muslims offering prayer on road in front of mosque

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru City Police has booked a suo motu case against unidentified persons who offered namaz on a public road in front of a mosque at Kankanady in Mangaluru city.

They have been booked under various sections of the IPC related to wrongful restraint, obstructing public way, unlawful assembly etc.

A statement from Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said a probe into the incident which took place on May 24 is underway.

A video of the incident had gone viral. In the video, over a dozen men are seen offering prayers on the road in front of the masjid.

Earlier in the day, former minister KS Eshwarappa had demanded for the immediate arrest of those who offered namaz on the public road. Eshwarappa said “The Hindu society has awakened and not taking action against such incidents could lead to riots”.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, too, had demanded action over the incident.