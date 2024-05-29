Medicover to open healthcare centres in Karnataka soon

BENGALURU: With the aim of establishing top-tier infrastructure for robotics in healthcare technology, Medicover Group of Hospitals is set to launch state-of-the-art health facilities in Karnataka. After establishing a cardiac care centre in Hyderabad, the institution now plans to introduce accessible healthcare solutions, focusing on expertise in cardiology, urology and nephrology.

Dr Anil Krishna, Chairman and Managing Director of Medicover Group of Hospitals, India, said the institution plans to set up healthcare facilities not only in Bengaluru, but also in other districts such as Hassan and Davanagere.

“We are currently conducting trials focusing on radiology and diagnostics, including lab technology and radiography. As technology progresses, the healthcare centres will incorporate robotic missions, particularly for joint replacements and general surgeries, in addition to other posterior surgeries,” he said.

Speaking with TNIE, Dr Krishna highlighted the institution’s plans in the state and said healthcare needs to be stronger in metropolitan areas. Metropolitan cities like Bengaluru have more clinical talent, skilled professionals and resources compared to tier-two cities.

Dr Krishna said hospitals will have the best infrastructure. “Once this infrastructure is established, it will attract the right clinical talent, as the best skill sets always prefer the best facilities. Top-tier infrastructure promotes recruitment of clinical talent and helps in attracting and retaining the best clinical professionals,” he added.