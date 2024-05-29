Release Rs 1K crore to fix Bengaluru's woes: Karnataka opposition leader

BENGALURU: Staging a massive protest against the Congress government in the state, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka demanded that Rs 1,000 crore should be immediately released for the development of Bengaluru and that necessary works should be carried out to avoid rain-related damage in the city, before the onset of monsoon.

Leading the protest held by the BJP at Freedom Park, Ashoka charged that there is complete mismanagement by the Congress government, which has neglected the development of the state capital.

“Potholes and piles of garbage are seen everywhere on the roads. There is no money to give to pourakarmikas and contractors. Not a single rupee of work has been done in the state capital. The chief minister and deputy chief minister just toured the city after heavy rain the other day, but did not give any money towards development,” he said.

“The residents of Bengaluru, who pay the highest taxes, are now saying, ‘Our tax is our right’. The largest share of the state’s total taxes comes from Bengaluru. The Congress government in the name of ‘Brand Bengaluru’ is turning the city into ‘Bad Bengaluru’ and ‘Garbage City’. The government should release Rs 1,000 crore and take action to prevent any mishap,” urged Ashoka.

Meanwhile, he held the minister concerned responsible for the suicide of an officer in the Valmiki Development Corporation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that he would resign if he had taken a bribe. And here in the corporation, an alleged scam to the tune of Rs 187 crore has taken place and the officer has reportedly mentioned it in his death note. “The government is directly responsible for the suicide and alleged loot. CM Siddaramaiah, who had previously asked for the resignation of former DCM KS Eshwarappa, and the minister concerned should resign,” he demanded, warning that the BJP will fight hard against this.