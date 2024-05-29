Three held for defacing Savarkar signboard in Karnataka

BENGALURU: On Veer Savarkar’s birth anniversary on Tuesday, three youth smeared his name on the signboard of the Yelahanka flyover with black paint on Tuesday.
The youth, who claimed to be members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) -- a student wing of the Indian National Congress, were arrested a few hours later by the Yelahanka New Town police. The state BJP unit slammed the state Congress government.
The accused have been identified as Lakshya Gowda, Praveen and Nischay Gowda, aged 22-24 years. The police said the incident took place around 2 pm when a group of youth gathered at the flyover, holding the portrait of Bhagat Singh and raised ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ slogans. Three of them climbed the signboard and smeared Veer Savarkar’s name with black paint. They also put up a banner that read ‘Bhagat Singh flyover’.
On receiving information, the Yelahanka New Town police registered an FIR under the provisions of the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and various sections of IPC. Within a few hours, the police managed to nab the three accused. During the interrogation, they allegedly said they vandalised the signboard to become leaders and get recognised.
Meanwhile, BJP slammed the Congress government over the incident and Opposition leader in the Assembly R Ashoka posted on X, “While Veer Savarkar’s photo adorned Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, and its affiliates continue to denigrate Veer Savarkar by defacing the signboard of Veer Savarkar Flyover in Bengaluru.”
BJP MLA from Yelahanka constituency SR Vishwanath staged a protest with BJP workers after the incident. He told reporters that one should know the history of Savarkar. The flyover was named after Savarkar after the approval from the government and inaugurated by former CM BS Yediyurappa. The police arrested only three accused, while the remaining are left free. They should be arrested, otherwise the party will protest, he said. There was strong opposition to name the flyover after Savarkar by the BJP government in 2020.