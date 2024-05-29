Three held for defacing Savarkar signboard in Karnataka

BENGALURU: On Veer Savarkar’s birth anniversary on Tuesday, three youth smeared his name on the signboard of the Yelahanka flyover with black paint on Tuesday.

The youth, who claimed to be members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) -- a student wing of the Indian National Congress, were arrested a few hours later by the Yelahanka New Town police. The state BJP unit slammed the state Congress government.

The accused have been identified as Lakshya Gowda, Praveen and Nischay Gowda, aged 22-24 years. The police said the incident took place around 2 pm when a group of youth gathered at the flyover, holding the portrait of Bhagat Singh and raised ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ slogans. Three of them climbed the signboard and smeared Veer Savarkar’s name with black paint. They also put up a banner that read ‘Bhagat Singh flyover’.

On receiving information, the Yelahanka New Town police registered an FIR under the provisions of the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and various sections of IPC. Within a few hours, the police managed to nab the three accused. During the interrogation, they allegedly said they vandalised the signboard to become leaders and get recognised.