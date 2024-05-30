Bengaluru: 15 vehicles with AI cams to look at road health

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday informed that the Palike will soon deploy 15 AI tech camera-mounted vehicles, which will be tasked with generating data and fixing potholes on around 1,400 km of arterial roads, in the BBMP limits.

According to officials, these roads see high volume of traffic, which slows down due to potholes, while also putting motorists’ lives at risk.

Software for analysis

Addressing the media, Girinath said, “There is a software, and the footage generated will be fed into the software for analysis. The vehicles will travel at 5 kmph to capture road conditions accurately. Depending on the outcome, the Palike will replicate the same on ward roads.”

Earlier, the BBMP chief commissioner had stated that out of over 6,000 potholes in the city, 1,500 have been fixed. The BBMP has set May 31 as the deadline to fill all potholes.