HC to Karnataka: Ensure sub-registrars register property documents

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of numerous cases being filed, questioning the refusal of sub-registrars to register documents related to properties, or sale certificates of properties auctioned by banks, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to issue a circular to sub-registrars across the state, to ensure that people who want to get their documents registered need not knock on the doors of the court every time.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while directing the JP Nagar sub-registrar to register a sale certificate issued by Canara Bank in favour of T Bharathgowda, who bought a property in Wilson Garden through auction, as the property owners failed to repay the bank loan.

Bharathgowda moved the high court as the sub-registrar orally refused to register the sale certificate dated September 30, 2022, on the grounds that the property owners owe dues to the income tax department, without issuing any written endorsement.

The high court said the apex court holds that dues of the secured creditor, bank or other financial institution has priority over dues of the central excise department under the Central Excise Act. The apex court also holds provisions of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2022, will have an overriding effect on the provisions of the Central Excise Act, the high court said.