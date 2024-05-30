Renewable energy: Karnataka to revise policy, proposes higher targets

BENGALURU: To meet the rising energy demand and to improve Karnataka’s position in renewable energy production in the country, the state government has decided to revise its renewable energy policy 2027.

According to the energy department, the average annual increase in power demand is 6.5%, but it shot to 21% last fiscal.

The department has started a fresh survey and a plan for resource adequacy for the next five years to address the demand and increase production. In the recent state budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had set a target to increase energy production from 32 Giga Watt to 60 GW by 2030, of which 28 GW is to come from renewable energy.

“To meet the target set in the budget, we have to set up more solar parks and wind turbines. A study of the locations is under way and will be finalised soon. Works are also being done to decentralise solar generation. So far, we have not added any infrastructure in solar energy after Pavagada. The area needs to be increased. In the last four-five years, no mega projects have also commissioned to increase generation,” said a department official.

Presently, the state ranks fourth in renewable energy production as per the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd.

In 2017-18, the second phase of Yeramarus thermal power plant was commissioned. The Yelahanka gas-based power plant is yet to start supply of 370 MW power to the grid. Similarly, Bidadi’s waste-to-energy power plant is yet to start generation of 11.5 MW power. “There has been a steady growth in power demand. But there has not been a steady rise in generation. The study will help in knowing the direction and revising the targets,” the official said.

Officials are undertaking a systematic exercise to assess the past trends, the present rising trend and the projections for the next 10 years. “Though the indicated generation is 60 GW, looking at the present demand and the availability of resources, alternatives need to be thought of and calculated. We cannot rely on hydro also and thermal cannot be stretched. Due to climatic conditions, RE also needs a back-up,” the official said.