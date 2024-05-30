ST Corporation MD suspended in Karnataka; FIR against bank officials

BENGALURU: After allegations of misappropriation of Rs 85 crore in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDCL), the State Government on Wednesday suspended its Managing Director JG Padmanabha and Accounts Officer Parashuram G, pending departmental inquiry.

Meanwhile, based on the corporation’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the senior officers of Union Bank of India.

The government order, suspending the MD, stated that anonymous persons withdrew money from the bank account from March 5, 2024, to May 23, 2024, but the officer did not take note of it and thereby he was indirectly responsible for the transfer of funds to unknown accounts. Though the officer came to know about the transfer of Rs 86.62 crore to 14 anonymous accounts by forging the documents, on May 22, he did not bring it to the Government’s notice till the report was sought on May 27, the GO added.

“Though anonymous persons withdraw government grants from the bank account, the bank statements were not submitted to the State Government and it was mentioned as anonymous accounts. In the MD’s report to the government, it was mentioned that Rs 5 crore was deposited back into the corporation’s account. However, there was no mention of who returned the amount and from which accounts,” the GO stated taking serious note of the MD’s conduct.

If the junior officers in the corporation were responsible for it, the MD should have issued notices to them and taken action, the GO stated.