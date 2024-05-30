ST Corporation MD suspended in Karnataka; FIR against bank officials

BENGALURU: After allegations of misappropriation of Rs 85 crore in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDCL), the State Government on Wednesday suspended its Managing Director JG Padmanabha and Accounts Officer Parashuram G, pending departmental inquiry.
Meanwhile, based on the corporation’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the senior officers of Union Bank of India.
The government order, suspending the MD, stated that anonymous persons withdrew money from the bank account from March 5, 2024, to May 23, 2024, but the officer did not take note of it and thereby he was indirectly responsible for the transfer of funds to unknown accounts. Though the officer came to know about the transfer of Rs 86.62 crore to 14 anonymous accounts by forging the documents, on May 22, he did not bring it to the Government’s notice till the report was sought on May 27, the GO added.
“Though anonymous persons withdraw government grants from the bank account, the bank statements were not submitted to the State Government and it was mentioned as anonymous accounts. In the MD’s report to the government, it was mentioned that Rs 5 crore was deposited back into the corporation’s account. However, there was no mention of who returned the amount and from which accounts,” the GO stated taking serious note of the MD’s conduct.
If the junior officers in the corporation were responsible for it, the MD should have issued notices to them and taken action, the GO stated.
Chandrashekhar, who was working as a superintendent with the corporation, ended his life on Sunday, and in his death note, he had made serious allegations against the senior officers, including the MD and the minister. The CID is probing the case.
Meanwhile, based on the complaint filed by the General Manager, KMVSTDCL, High Grounds Police in Bengaluru, registered an FIR against A Manimekhalai, MD and CEO of the Union Bank of India, Executive Directors Nitesh Ranjan, Ramasubramanium, Sanjay Rudra, Pankaj Dwivedi and Chief Manager MG Road Branch Suchishitha Raul.
In the complaint, the KMVSTDCL General Manager said deposits of Rs 187.33 crore was made from various banks and the treasury into the savings bank account at Union Bank of India, MG Road Branch, Bengaluru.
The KMVSTDCL noticed numerous forged letters, forged cheques, and forged RTGS requests with fake signatures of the officers and Accounts Officer, and a forged/fake board resolution leading to unauthorised disbursements of funds from the organization’s bank account. “Upon verification of the passbook in detail, an amount of Rs. 94,73,08,500/- has been disbursed to various accounts by Union Bank of India, MG Road Branch, Bengaluru, based on the forged documents,” the corporation GM stated in his complaint.
The corporation alleged that the senior officials in the bank were aware of fraudulent acts being carried out by the branch officials and other third parties. The KMVSTDCL urged police to conduct a thorough investigation and initiate legal proceedings against the bank officials.
‘Money transferred to IT companies’
The corporation’s amount was allegedly transferred to a cooperative bank in Hyderabad and from there, it was transferred to 14 bank accounts in the name of IT firms. The bank accounts have been frozen.