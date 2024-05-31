Channagiri case will be probed from all angles: ADGP R Hitendra

DAVANAGERE: Additional Director General of Police R Hitendra has said that the investigation into the mob attack on Channagiri police station and the death of an individual who died in police custody will be investigated from all angles, and the errant will not be spared. He said that till now, 29 people have been arrested out of the 108 identified in the attack on the police station.

“It is quite common for the family of the dead to doubt the police when the death happens during custody. It doesn’t mean that they damage public property and act above the law. It is a crime. Only those involved in the attack will be arrested,” he added.

Hithendra also said that he visited Channagiri and took stock of the situation.

He further said that a probe by the CID is on, and the truth will be known after the investigation. “When the incident took place, I was on leave. Hence, I have come now to take stock of the situation,” he added. On the suspension of police personnel, he said that the decision was taken by the government, and he does not want to comment further.