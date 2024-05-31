Dry days between June 1 and 6: No cheers for F&B players

BENGALURU: Sale of liquor will be affected for five days across the state. There will be no sale of liquor on June 2, 4 and 6. Partial sale of liquor will be allowed on June 1 and June 3. This is in view of MLC elections and counting of votes of Lok Sabha and Council polls.

Those in the food and beverage (F&B) industry said that it is a big blow to them. They have already been affected by a ban on liquor sale from April 24 to 26 for Lok Sabha elections in the state.

An operational head of one of the biggest restobars at Marathahalli in the city told The New Indian Express that dry days in the beginning of the month will have harsh consequences on the business.

“The ban starts on Saturday evening when we organise corporate parties and other events. This will result in a loss of over Rs 30 lakh a day,” he said.

Owners of restobars in the city claimed that they are among the top tax contributors. However, they are being frequently singled out and the ban on sale of liquor will be a major setback to them. They derive approximately 40% of their profits from liquor sales that go up to 60% during weekends.