Karnataka: High drama at HM’s residence as BJP, JDS slam water project

TUMAKURU: High drama prevailed at the residence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara at Gollahalli village in Tumakuru on Thursday after the police arrested former minister Sogadu Shivanna, MLAs B Suresh Gowda and MT Krishnappa, among others, during a protest against the construction of the ‘Express Canal’ to divert Hemavathi river water to Ramanagara district.

The police resorted to a mild lathi charge after the protesters, which included BJP, JDS, and BSP workers, tried to enter the premises of the residence of Parameshwara. In the melee, many of them sustained minor injuries.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok KV intervened as Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan had directed to stop the work temporarily.

Interestingly, the Congress workers, led by DCC president Chandrashekar Gowda, held a counterprotest at the spot.

Last week, the BJP and JDS workers staged a protest at the project site in Gubbi taluk. They were alleging that DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, also water resources minister, had commissioned the multi-crore project to divert Tumakuru’s share of Hemavathi river water from Goruru reservoir in Hassan to Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts.

The agitators said that the water should be taken through the natural valley instead of pipes.

Meanwhile, there was a protest in Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural in favour of the drinking water project.