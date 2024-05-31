KSRTC to ensure buses are leak-proof

BENGALURU: After the video of a NWKRTC driver, driving the bus while holding an open umbrella, went viral, claiming that the roof was leaking, put the bus corporation in a bad light, KSRTC issued directions to all the divisional controllers to take all necessary measures to keep buses monsoon ready, and ensure that there are no leaks in any bus.

The corporation has said that the divisional controllers and concerned bus drivers and conductors should take the necessary steps to plug any leak.

On May 23, an NWKSRTC driver named Hanumanthappa was seen operating the bus plying on the Betageri Dharwad route, holding an umbrella in the rain. After the video went viral, it was immediately clarified that there was no leak from the roof. The bus conductor Anita, and the driver were trying to shoot a prank video as there were no passengers in the bus.

The video also became an ammunition for the state opposition to slam the ruling government. People were also seen criticising the bus corporation and pointing out that it had no money to plug the leak after launching the Shakti scheme.

Sources from KSRTC maintained that the higher ups are upset over the video, and they do not want any complaints relating to a leak in the bus.

The division controllers have been asked to conduct a thorough check of the bus for any leak. They are asked to ensure that the rainwater doesn’t leak into the bus via the roof, windows and doors. Further, they are asked to check the emergency doors as well. In case of any complaints, the concerned divisional controller and the bus driver and the conductor will be directly held responsible for the leak, the source said.