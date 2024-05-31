Police file B-Report in Mangaluru namaz incident

MANGALURU: Mangaluru City Police filed a B-Report in connection with a case booked against unknown persons for offering namaz on a road in Mangaluru. Kadri police inspector Somashekar, who filed the suo motu case, has been sent on compulsory leave.

This comes after the police action drew widespread criticism from several quarters. Many had questioned why the police had not applied the same rule for other religious practices that affects movement on public roads.

In a statement, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said the inspector filed the suo motu case without informing seniors.

Meanwhile, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell has been booked under IPC Sections 154A and 506 for his social media post saying that Bajrang Dal will take action if namaz is offered on roads again. Pumpwell has threatened protests across the state over the police filing the B-Report.