Prajwal returns, SIT arrests him at KIA

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna at 1.10 am on Friday, after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Munich at 12.50 am. Personnel of CISF whisked him away from Terminal 2 to the immigration centre at KIA, where officials completed the mandatory checks and handed him over to the SIT sleuths.

The MP, who flew to Germany on April 27 with his diplomatic passport, boarded the Lufthansa flight (A350-900) at the Munich International Airport. The Munich-Bengaluru flight, which was supposed to take off at 12.05 pm (3.35 pm India time), took off after a delay of 23 minutes (3.58 pm India time). In a video message on Monday, Prajwal stated that he would appear before the SIT on Friday at 10 am. Since then, the SIT sleuths were on high alert. On Thursday, they coordinated with the local police, CISF personnel and immigration officials to take the accused MP into their custody in a smooth manner.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told reporters on Thursday that arresting an accused in a foreign country is not easy. Even the Centre has no powers to do so. The Interpol coordinates with the member countries in this regard. Since the special court for elected representatives has issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal, he will be arrested at the airport. “We have written to the Centre to cancel the MP’s diplomatic passport. Even the Centre has confirmed it."