ST Corporation official suicide case: None will be spared, says Karnataka HM

SHIVAMOGGA: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday visited the residence of Chandrashekharan, superintendent of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation Ltd, who died by suicide on May 26.
Speaking to the media, Dr Parameshwara said that the State Government is with the family of Chandrashekharan, and the government would meet the demands of the family after June 6.
The case is being probed by the CID. Dr Parameshwara said the CID will probe in detail the money transfer and the suicide of the superintendent of the corporation. “Action will be taken against the guilty... nobody will be spared,” the minister added.
He said investigations are underway regarding the oral directives of a minister regarding fund transfers. “There is no clarity on the name of the minister, as the death note does not mention his name. So, we can’t make the minister of the Department of ST Welfare responsible till the investigations are complete,” he said, without taking the name of Minister B Nagendra.
“We are not running the government in consultation with the BJP. Being in the opposition, let them ask for a CBI probe. If we can’t believe our own organisation, then who would trust them? SIT was in the hands of the BJP when they were in government. We are accountable to the people who elected us. The investigation will reveal all the facts,” Dr Parameshwara said.
He also hit out at the BJP for claiming that law and order had collapsed in Karnataka. “How many communal clashes were reported in the last year?... were there any clashes during Ramzaan or Ganesha Chaturthi? How many murders were committed in the state during the BJP rule?” he said.
The minister said he is yet to receive a report on the Channagiri incident.