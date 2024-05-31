ST Corporation official suicide case: None will be spared, says Karnataka HM

SHIVAMOGGA: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday visited the residence of Chandrashekharan, superintendent of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation Ltd, who died by suicide on May 26.

Speaking to the media, Dr Parameshwara said that the State Government is with the family of Chandrashekharan, and the government would meet the demands of the family after June 6.

The case is being probed by the CID. Dr Parameshwara said the CID will probe in detail the money transfer and the suicide of the superintendent of the corporation. “Action will be taken against the guilty... nobody will be spared,” the minister added.

He said investigations are underway regarding the oral directives of a minister regarding fund transfers. “There is no clarity on the name of the minister, as the death note does not mention his name. So, we can’t make the minister of the Department of ST Welfare responsible till the investigations are complete,” he said, without taking the name of Minister B Nagendra.