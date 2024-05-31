ST Corporation row: BJP seeks Karnataka minister Nagendra’s resignation

SHIVAMOGGA: BJP leaders are demanding the resignation of Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare B Nagendra within a week, and that the suicide case be handed over to the CBI. State BJP president and MLA B Y Vijayendra on Thursday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to sack Nagendra, failing which the BJP would intensify its agitation.

Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation accounts superintendent Chandrashekharan, who died by suicide, had named his senior officers and the minister in his death note.

Speaking to the media after visiting Chandrashekharan’s house, Vijayendra said the official’s death had revealed the corruption in the government. “Misappropriation of crores of rupees was being done in the Valmiki ST Corporation. About Rs 25 crore was transferred to neighbouring Telangana, for which a new account was opened,” he said.

Earlier, the BJP had alleged that the Congress government has become like an ATM and money from the state was being transferred to other states during elections, but the CM had sought proof. Nagendra had admitted that money was transferred from the ST corporation, he said.

As per Chandrashekharan’s suicide note, he had received a phone call from the minister’s office and oral instructions from the minister. Terming the money transfer as corruption, Vijayendra demanded that the state government announce immediate monetary relief of Rs 25 lakh to Chandrashekharan’s family.