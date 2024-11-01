CM Siddramaiah says Shakti will stay, Opposition sees plot to scrap it

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s remarks that many women are ready to forgo the free bus travel under the Shakti scheme sparked a political slugfest with opposition leaders terming it a plot to halt the scheme.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, clarified that there was no proposal before the government to revise the scheme. Speaking to media persons, the CM made it clear that the government has no such intention.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy also said the Shakti scheme will neither be dropped nor revised.

“Some women who travel by Benz cars might have suggested to the DCM to revise the scheme,” he said with sarcasm. The scheme will be continued for another 3.5 years and also for another five years as the Congress will come back to power again in 2028, he said.

However, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy termed the DyCM’s remarks as a plot to halt the scheme. “Did women appear in a dream to Shivakumar and ask him to stop the Shakti scheme? This is just the first step in their plan to halt the five guarantees, one by one,” he said.

Speaking to the media while campaigning in Tittamarahalli village in Channapatna constituency on Thursday, Kumaraswamy said the government will soon end schemes like Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi, all under the pretense of review.

Hitting out at the DyCM, the JDS leader said, “Who is tweeting, claiming that women are demanding the end of the Shakti Scheme? Have women suddenly become economically empowered, according to them? Have they achieved financial strength in just one and a half years?”