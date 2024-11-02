Tejasvi Surya hits out at Kharge, CMs of Congress-ruled states over poll promises

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states on Saturday, accusing them of desperately trying to obscure the truth that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed regarding the party's false promises.

In a post on 'X', Surya stated that the entire left ecosystem, starting with Kharge and extending to Congress chief ministers across states, appears to be in a frenzy to conceal the reality exposed by Modi.

He asserted, "What Modi ji has highlighted is a living reality in Karnataka the unsustainable freebie model has wreaked havoc on our state's developmental journey over the last 1.5 years, severely crippling our progress. What Mr Kharge himself admits in the viral video proves this fact."