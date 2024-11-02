Those belittling Kannada on social media will face treason charges: CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his government will take stern action against those belittling Karnataka and Kannada language on social media.

He was speaking at a function to mark the 69th Kannada Rajyotsava organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy at Sree Kanteerava Stadium here.

Making fun of Kannada and Kannadigas on social media has become a fashion now. Such acts will be considered as treason. “My government will take strict action against those found guilty of such acts,” Siddaramaiah said.

Underscoring the need to popularise Kannada, he said, “You should try to teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas living in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.”

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Siddaramaiah said despite collecting more than Rs 4 lakh crore as taxes, the state receives only around Rs 60,000 crore as its tax share. The Union government should stop doing injustice to Karnataka. “Our demand is for a fair tax share. But opposition parties dub it as mere politics,” he added.

Around 57 lakh schoolchildren are given eggs and chickpeas for lunch for six days a week. They are also being given ragi malt along with milk. “Poor children should not suffer from malnutrition and they should receive quality education,” the CM said.