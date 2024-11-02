Yatnal appeals to PM to nationalise Waqf properties

BENGALURU: BJP MLA and former Union Minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nationalize Waqf properties to ensure fair administration and prevent further injustices.

In a letter to the PM, the senior BJP leader stated that in Karnataka, the process of issuing notices to farmers and changing names in land records gained momentum after the Union Government constituted the Joint Parliamentary Committee to review the Waqf Act.

“I am writing to convey recent incidents in Karnataka regarding the tyranny of the Waqf Board, which claims lands from farmers, mutts, temples, and landowners, in violation of the principles of equality enshrined in our Constitution.

The current Waqf Act, under which Waqf Boards operate, has led to widespread issues, including the unauthorized acquisition of private lands, farms, historical institutions, and even properties predating independence. In light of these concerns, I humbly request your esteemed office to consider nationalizing Waqf properties to ensure fair administration and prevent further injustices,” Yatnal stated in his letter to the PM.