Yatnal appeals to PM to nationalise Waqf properties

BENGALURU: BJP MLA and former Union Minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nationalize Waqf properties to ensure fair administration and prevent further injustices.
In a letter to the PM, the senior BJP leader stated that in Karnataka, the process of issuing notices to farmers and changing names in land records gained momentum after the Union Government constituted the Joint Parliamentary Committee to review the Waqf Act.
“I am writing to convey recent incidents in Karnataka regarding the tyranny of the Waqf Board, which claims lands from farmers, mutts, temples, and landowners, in violation of the principles of equality enshrined in our Constitution.
The current Waqf Act, under which Waqf Boards operate, has led to widespread issues, including the unauthorized acquisition of private lands, farms, historical institutions, and even properties predating independence. In light of these concerns, I humbly request your esteemed office to consider nationalizing Waqf properties to ensure fair administration and prevent further injustices,” Yatnal stated in his letter to the PM.
The BJP leader noted that nationalization of Waqf properties would not only help establish greater transparency but also protect the interests of rightful property owners.
“It would also prevent any institution or board from wielding unchecked power over private and public lands, ensuring that our laws uphold the fundamental right to equality. This step would also allow the properties in question to be utilized in a way that benefits broader society, aligned with national development goals,” Yatnal added.
He emphasized that the target of the Waqf Board is not just farmers, but also many temples and mutt properties that have been declared Waqf property. “If the motive of Waqf is welfare and social service, this must be done without bias and religious discrimination, as India is a secular nation.
Nationalizing the assets of Waqf will help ensure the equitable distribution of land in India and avoid the concentration of land with vested interests. Currently, the Waqf is the third-largest landowner in India, after Defence and Railways,” Yatnal stated.