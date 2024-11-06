73 booked under SC/ST Atrocity Prevention Act

BIDAR: Khatakchincholi police have booked 73 people under SC/ST Atrocity Prevention Act and other Acts on 4th November based on the complaint lodged by Dhanraj Doddamani, resident of Chalakapur village of Bhalki Taluk.

The Khatak Chincholi police arrested 15 people in connection with SC/ST atrocity case and Khatakchincholi police station PSI has been suspended on basis of this case as disciplinary action, said Superintendent of police Pradeep Gunti.

Superintendent of police Pradeep Gunti told the TNIE on Tuesday that counter-case has also been filed based on the complaint given by the opposite group.

Dhanraj Doddamani, in his complaint alleged that on 3rd November at 7:45 pm in Chalakapur village, the upper-caste people entered to the Dalit colony with deadly weapons and abused their caste, thrashed women, children, and even elderly people. Then they entered into Shivraj Dharnayak’s house, attacked the family members, and abused their caste and threatened that they will be banned from entering the village and all the grocery shops will be closed for them in future. The villagers demanded action against the attackers for attacking them because of which many people were severely injured.