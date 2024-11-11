Congress will stop guarantees after bypolls, says HD Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: Former PM HD Deve Gowda, who has been campaigning extensively for his grandson and NDA candidate for Channapatna bypolls, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, on Sunday visited the residence of Syed Masan Shah Khadri, the religious leader at Aqil Shah Khadri Dargah, located in Channapatna’s Peer Saab Galli in Tippu Nagar.

During his visit, Gowda sought support for Nikhil in the next week’s bypolls and promised resolving the issues faced by the community if the latter is elected to the Assembly. The JDS patriarch further said that the Congress government in Karnataka will stop the five guarantee schemes after the upcoming bypolls to three Assembly constituencies.

“This government is bankrupt. After the elections, they’ll stop depositing money again. Of the five guarantees, one has already been withdrawn. They don’t even have money to fill potholes in Bengaluru... people are furious,” Gowda said, adding that the Congress government has emptied the treasury. “No Gruha Lakshmi funds are being deposited into the accounts of women across the state... only in Channapatna, the money has been credited... this has been done eyeing the bypoll,” he said.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan had also visited the members of the community to consolidate their support for Congress candidate CP Yogeeshwara.

Channapatna Assembly segment is home to about 25,000 Muslim voters.