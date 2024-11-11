Six killed in three separate accidents in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Six people were killed in three separate accidents since Saturday. Two men died after a BMTC electric bus struck their two-wheeler on the Kempegowda International Airport Road on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh (41), a truck driver, and Nabbi (35), an autorickshaw driver. Both were residents of Chikkajala.

The police said around 7.30 pm, the BMTC bus heading towards the airport hit the rear of the bike near Sadahalli Gate on KIA Road. Ramesh and Nabbi were injured and rushed to hospital, but doctors declared them brought dead. The Chikkajala traffic police have registered a case.

In another accident, a 47-year-old truck driver died after his speeding truck collided with a parked goods vehicle. The incident took place near 19th Main Road, HSR Layout, on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath, a resident of Nelamangala. The police said that owing to poor visibility and over-speeding, around 4.30 am on Sunday, the driver lost control and crashed into the parked vehicle. Passersby rushed him to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. The HSR Layout traffic police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, three people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head on with a truck on Kanakapura Road in Ramanagara district on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sathish, Manjunath, and Ramachandra, all aged 27-30 years, and residents of Banashankari.