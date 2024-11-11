Woman strangles 3-year-old son after fight with husband in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: In a heart-wrenching incident in Ugar Khurd village of Kagwad taluk, a woman allegedly strangled her 3-year-old son after a heated argument with her husband, on Saturday.

The deceased child has been identified as Satvik Rahul Katageri. According to the police, tension had been brewing between the child’s parents,

Rahul and Bhagyashree. Bhagyashree suspected that her husband was having an affair, which often led to their discord.

On the day of the incident, the couple had a particularly intense argument, after which an enraged Bhagyashree allegedly strangled her son in a fit of rage. She even attempted to take her own life, but was unsuccessful.

A case has been registered at the Kagwad police station, and both Bhagyashree and Rahul have been detained for further investigation. The police is working to uncover full details of the incident.

Another Infant’s body recovered from canal

In a separate incident, in the same police jurisdiction, the body of a newborn was discovered in a water canal, on the outskirts of Mole village on Sunday. According to the police, the infant must have been born 3-4 days ago.

The child development officer, along with Kagwad police, visited the spot, and are currently investigating to identify the infant, and determine the circumstances surrounding the death.