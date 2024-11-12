Congress' 'shahi parivar' believes it was born to rule India: PM Modi

CHIMUR (MAHARASHTRA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it has always been the mentality of the 'shahi parivar' of Congress that it was born to rule the country.
This is the reason that after Independence, the Congress never allowed Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis to progress, Modi said, addressing a rally at Chimur in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district ahead of the November 20 state assembly election.
The Congress gets irritated with (the topic of) reservations.
In the 1980s, when Rajiv Gandhi led the party, it published an advertisement raising questions over the special rights enjoyed by Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis, Modi said.
This old advertisement has been shared on social media, he said. It reflected that party's anti-reservation attitude, he added.
"It is a dangerous game of the Congress to break your unity. If a tribal society gets divided into castes, its identity and strength will be lost," Modi said.
"The prince of Congress has himself announced while he was abroad. That is why I say that we should not fall prey to this conspiracy of the Congress. We have to remain united," he added.
"If we stay united, we will be safe," Modi said.
If you do not remain united, then the Congress will snatch away your reservation, he added.
Attacking the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Modi accused it of being the "biggest player of corruption" and stalling development in the state.
Modi said the MVA is detrimental to Maharashtra's growth.
"Maharashtra's rapid development is beyond the reach of the Aghadi," Modi said.
"They have done a PhD in putting a brake on developmental works. The Congress has a double PhD in it," he said.
Aghadi yani bhrastrachar ke sab se bade khiladi' (Aghadi means the biggest players of corruption), he added.
On the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, Modi said that it took seven decades to ensure that the country had one Constitution.
"Will you allow the Congress and its allies to bring back Article 370 in Kashmir?" he asked.
"Congress and its allies have been politically benefiting from violence and separatism. Just a few weeks ago, we saw what happened in Jammu and Kashmir. This region has been burning for decades due to separatism and terrorism. The provision under which all this happened was Article 370. And this Article 370 was a legacy of Congress. As soon as we abolished it, we fully integrated Kashmir with India and its Constitution," Modi said.
The huge crowd here shows that the BJP-led Mahayuti will retain power in Maharashtra with a massive majority, the PM said.
The BJP's Sankalp Patra poll manifesto will be a guarantee for Maharashtra's development, Modi said.