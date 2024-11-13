No proposal for quota for Muslims in tenders: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Tuesday clarified that there is no proposal to provide reservation for Muslims in government tenders. Reacting to reports in a section of media, CM Siddaramaiah said that though there is a demand to provide reservation for Muslims in tenders, there are no such proposals before them.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed Siddaramaiah for the alleged initiative and accused him of indulging in appeasement politics.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka said that the CM has claimed there is no proposal before them, but it is not true. “Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, CM’s Political Secretary Nasir Ahmed and other Muslim MLAs had written to the CM urging him to provide 4% reservation for Muslim bidders in government tenders. The CM had approved and had recommended it to the Financial Department,” Ashoka said.

Ashoka also hit out former MLA and Congress leader Syed Azeempeer Khadri for his remarks that Dr BR Ambedkar was ready to convert to Islam. Ashoka said this is nothing but an “insult to Dr Ambedkar”.

Ashoka questioned Siddaramaiah for not issuing any statements on the former MLA’s claims and minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s derogatory remarks against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.