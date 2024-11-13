Process to grant e-khata to be simplified in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To simplify and strengthen the process of giving approval for e-khata in rural areas, the state government will soon constitute task force coordination committees comprising officials from the revenue and rural development and panchayat raj departments.

A press release from the RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge’s office stated that Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will convene a meeting in this regard on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kharge convened a meeting of RDPR officials, where he stated that in gram panchayat limits, especially on their outskirts, many schools, industries and residential complexes have come up. Most of these properties do not come under panchayat limits.

This has resulted in panchayats unable to collect taxes from them. Kharge said there is a need to strengthen gram panchayats financially. Hence, the process of issuing e-khata has to be simplified and made hassle free. “If task force committees are constituted, it will be easy to make the process hassle free and effective,’’ he added.