Student bursts petrol bomb during Deepavali in Hassan

HASSAN: A student of the Rajiv College of Ayurveda in Hassan burst a petrol bomb along with crackers while celebrating Deepavali with his friends near the college recently. The incident came to light a week after the festival when the video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

Lokakiran H, an intern pursuing Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery at the Rajiv College of Ayurveda in Hassan burst the petrol bomb on the road adjacent to the college while celebrating with his friends.

One of his friends captured the celebration on his cellphone which went viral on social media. A source said Lokakiran drew the petrol from his motorcycle and filled it into a plastic cover fixed with a fire cracker bomb. It could have been a major tragedy as loaded fuel tankers were parked 200 feet away from the hostel.

Interestingly, the petrol and diesel loading and unloading unit of HPCL, Petrol, Oil and Lubricants Terminal is also located within the radius of half a kilometre from the hostel. The police are investigating the incident.