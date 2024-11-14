BJP offered Rs 50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs to topple my government: Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing demands from the opposition to resign over the alleged MUDA site allotment scam, made an emotional appeal to the people, urging them to stand by him to take on the political conspiracies hatched against him and his government by the opposition.

Warning the BJP that the people of the state will not spare them if they attempt to “touch him” in the MUDA case, Siddaramaiah said, “The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is probing a fake case to dent my image and destabilise my government after they (the BJP) failed to buy 50 MLAs offering Rs 50 crore each.”

He said that the BJP came to power in 2008 and 2019 by buying Congress MLAs. “Are BS Yediyurappa, R Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai, and BY Vijayendra printing currency notes?” the CM asked the people. The CM said that the BJP is misusing Central agencies like the ED, CBI, I-T Department, and the Governor’s Office to target him and his wife Parvathy in the MUDA case.

“They always target non-BJP CMs... they did the same to former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal... and now it is me,” the CM thundered.

Siddaramaiah said that in a political career spanning over 40 years, he has served as a minister, twice as Leader of the Opposition, DyCM, and CM. “Do I need such a long tenure in public life to get 14 sites? Will you (people) believe the baseless charges made by the BJP and JDS?” Siddaramaiah said.

Lashing out at the BJP and JDS for their propaganda against the State Government, Siddaramaiah said that even after spending Rs 55,000 crore on guarantee schemes, the state still has Rs 65,000 crore left for other development works. “We are launching Rs 470 crore development works in T Narsipur alone... this is a befitting reply to the BJP’s baseless charges,” he said.

“Are the BJP workers and their families not benefiting from the guarantees? Guarantees are above caste, creed, religion, and party. Successful implementation of the guarantees has shaken the opposition. People of the state will teach the opposition a lesson,” he added.