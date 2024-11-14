Cabinet to meet today, decide on session dates

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet is due to meet on Thursday to discuss a number of projects and take decisions on some critical issues.

* SIT for illegal mining in C category mines: The Cabinet is expected to greenlight a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Lokayukta to root out corruption and malpractices in the state’s mining sector. The SIT will investigate Karnataka’s 10C category mines, notorious for illegal mining practices. The state government will also go through the Lokayukta 2023-24 report.

* Winter session: Dates for the winter legislature session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi are to be decided -- either December 9-20 or December 16-28.

* Covid equipment corruption scam: The findings of the Michael D Cunha Commission report, which revealed corruption involving crores of rupees in the procurement of PPE kits, masks and medical equipment, are to be reviewed and action decided.

* Crop insurance expansion: To shield farmers from climate-induced losses, ministers to discuss an extensive crop insurance plan.

* Critical care units: Nod for investing Rs 140 crore to upgrade healthcare infrastructure. Seven medical college hospitals will be equipped with critical care units.

* Silk market in Ramanagara: Cabinet to approve Rs 160 crore for a state-of-the-art silk market for Karnataka’s silk industry at the Sericulture Training and Management Centre in Ramanagara.