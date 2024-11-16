Karnataka: BJP teams to study impact of Waqf Board notices

BENGALURU: The Karnataka BJP unit has constituted three teams, each comprising senior BJP leaders including Union ministers and former chief ministers, to visit each district in the state to prepare a report on Waqf Board notices and its impact on farmers. They are expected to keep the report ready before the winter legislature session in December.

One team comprises BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, former CM Jagadish Shettar, former Deputy CM CN Ashwathnarayan, former ministers B Sriramulu, Ramesh Jarkiholi and others, the second team comprises Opposition leader R Ashoka, former CM Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for State Shobha Karandlaje and others, and the third team has Leader of Opposition in the Council Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, former CM DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for State V Somanna and others.

Senior BJP leader V Sunil Kumar told TNIE that each team will visit ten districts. “We will inform them before we arrive, we will interact with farmers who got notices. We will also get details from the district administration and prepare the report before the winter session,’’ he said.