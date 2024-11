BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of trying to intimidate social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is fighting in the court against him.

The BJP leader said false cases are filed against Krishna by the CM’s followers. By registering baseless complaints by using police force, an attempt is being made to silence an activist, who is fighting constitutionally, the BJP leader said taking to social media platform X.

This shows the CM and Congress’ desperation and their extreme brutality, he added. Vijayendra said the BJP condemns the use of force and power to suppress the rights of a common citizen.

“If false complaints and threats continue, the BJP will stand in support of the social workers,” he said while responding to media reports of Mysuru police filing an FIR against Krishna based on a complaint filed by KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana.