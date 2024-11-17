Congress needs to back CM Siddaramaiah's revelations with specifics

There is never a dull moment in Karnataka politics. It is full of twists and turns, with capricious elements thrown in abundance. At times, many leaders in the ruling and opposition parties seem to be trying to catch up with the speed of developments in their respective camps and decipher possible impact.

Hours before voting in the high-decibel bypolls was to end, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dropped a political bombshell by claiming that BJP offered Rs 50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs. It triggered a massive political slugfest. Many ministers backed the CM’s claims on the BJP’s alleged attempts to destabilize the government. But, none gave any specifics about who in the BJP made that offer to which MLAs.

Although the BJP-JDS leaders’ often repeated remarks on the possibility of the government not completing its full tenure did give some credence to the general allegations, the timing and manner in which such specific charges were made raises several questions.

The shocking revelation was made when campaigning in the Maharashtra polls was gaining steam and the investigation into serious allegations against the government and the CM was underway.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Lokayukta police are probing the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case against the CM and several others. The Central agency has questioned many, while Lokayukta police recorded the statements of CM and his wife, who returned 14 sites allotted to her. While Congress termed the MUDA case an attempt to tarnish the CM’s image, the courts made scathing remarks.

The ED is also probing an alleged multi-crore scam in the ST Development Corporation, a state-government undertaking. The state police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also investigating the case and is in the process of recovering the corporation funds transferred to private accounts. The Finance portfolio is with the CM.

The Congress leaders may cite past developments in Karnataka and other states to back their claims of BJP’s attempts to destabilize the government, but 50 MLAs is a big number, around 40% of the Congress’s strength in the assembly.