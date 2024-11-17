Three engineering students from Mysuru drown in swimming pool in Mangaluru resort

MANGALURU: Three engineering students from Mysuru drowned in a swimming pool of a private beach resort at Ullal police station limits near Mangaluru on Sunday.

The deceased are identified as N Keerthana (21), daughter of S Naveen Kumar from Devaraj Mohalla in Vijayanagara, M D Nishitha (21), daughter of Mallesh from Kurubarahalli and S Parvathi (20) daughter of M N Srinivas from K R Mohalla.

According to Ullal police, the incident took place at Vazco beach resort at Peribail near Batapady in Someshwar village at around 10.5am on Sunday.

Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal who visited the spot told media persons that three friends had entered the swimming pool at around 10 am.

"One of the women strayed into the deeper side of the pool and drowned. Two other friends drowned while trying to save each other. All of them did not know how to swim and eventually drowned," he said.