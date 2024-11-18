Max temperature will rise to 1.5 degree celsius by 2047: Report

BENGALURU: The average annual maximum temperature will increase by 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2047, under the ‘Middle of the Road’ emission scenario (where society is assumed to take moderate steps to cut emissions).

The more extreme ‘Fossil Fuel Development’ (society relying heavily on fossil fuels for energy) emission scenario predicts that the temperature will rise a decade earlier, by 2057, reveals the Climate Change Projections for India (2021-2040) report of Azim Premji University, released on Sunday.

States like Karnataka, Gujarat, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, including parts of Ladakh, will experience an increase in precipitation by 20 to 60 per cent, according to the report.

The new climate data offers critical insights into how climate change will impact the country over the next two decades, revealing key information about India’s climate, detailing how extreme weather events -- like heat waves, droughts, and intense rainfall -- could affect communities, agriculture and natural resources.

Changes in precipitation to impact agriculture

The western part of India will experience a significant increase in precipitation, compared to most of the eastern and northeastern parts, said Prof. Santonu Goswami, Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability, Azim Premji University.