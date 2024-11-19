Karnataka govt will order probe into ‘BJP’s offers’, if necessary: Min Parameshwara

MYSURU: Amid Congress leaders’ claims that the BJP is offering money to the MLAs of the ruling party to destabilise the state government, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday said they would order a probe, if it is necessary. “Investigation is not child’s play. The government is ready to order a probe into any issue if necessary. If such a situation arises, we will order a probe,” he said, responding to questions on the Opposition’s demand for ordering a probe into such allegations.

Defending Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claims that 50 Congress MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 50 crore each, the home minister said everyone knows that such attempts are being made. Parameshwara said even if they are unable to tell exactly how much money was offered, there were talks of offering Rs 50 crore and the CM mentioned it. The CM has made that statement and there will be some meaning and source for that statement, he said.

He said the government is willing to initiate a reinvestigation into the allegations of a ‘40% commission’, if necessary. “I will go through the Lokayukta’s report, and then we will decide the course of action. If needed, we are ready to reopen the case and conduct further investigations,” he said.

Referring to statements made by Waqf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan against Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, Parameshwara said KPCC president DK Shivakumar has stated that the remarks have harmed the party. “Leaders must understand that their words can have serious consequences,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to the issue of drug trafficking, Parameshwara highlighted the government’s strong measures to combat the menace. “We have declared a war on drugs. Numerous cases have been filed, and raids are being conducted on medical shops selling drugs in the guise of medicines,” he said.