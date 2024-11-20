BJP protesting to protect people’s land, claims Ashoka

CHIKKABALLAPURA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed he would protect the interest of farmers and people, but the same government was transferring land belonging to farmers in the name of Waqf, said Opposition leader and senior BJP leader R Ashoka.

At a protest organised by MP Dr K Sudhakar in Chikkaballapura, where he garlanded the statue of Sir Visvesvaraya in Muddenahalli, Ashoka said 20 guntas of land in Kandwara school in Chikkaballapur, the title of Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Belluti village in Sidlaghatta and land belonging to farmers in Chintamani were allegedly transferred to the Waqf Board. “How is this possible without the knowledge of the government?” he asked.

Ashoka said wherever BJP protests, the government transfers land back to its original owners. It is unfortunate that farmers who were in possession of land for three generations and with documents in their names, found the lands transferred to the Waqf Board, and added that BJP will never end the protest.

The Congress government has declared a “land jihad”, alleged MP Sudhakar. BJP is protesting to save the lands of farmers, temples, churches and other religious places, while the Congress has continued its divide and rule policy. Sudhakar said the Congress government has failed in development work but is actively involved in transferring the lands of farmers and temples to Waqf, and people are eagerly waiting to teach the party a lesson.