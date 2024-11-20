Waqf notices: BJP to protest on Nov 21, 22

BENGALURU: BJP Karnataka members will stage a mega protest on November 21 and 22 in front of the offices of deputy commissioners and tahsildars across the state, against notices issued by officials claiming Waqf properties. The protest will be termed ‘Our Land, Our Rights’.

Former deputy CM and senior BJP leader Dr CN Ashwathnarayana said farmers, religious heads and others are expected to join the protest. On these two days, BJP leaders would receive complaints from those who got notices.

Along with the DC and tahsildar offices, BJP members are also staging a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Ashwathnarayana said they have constituted three teams which will travel across the state in the first week of December, and will be led by BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Opposition leaders R Ashoka and Cheluvadi Narayanaswamy respectively.

“The data and details we get from these initiatives will be raised in the Belagavi session,’’ he said.