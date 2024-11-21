Karnataka bypoll results: Parties keep fingers crossed

BENGALURU: With just 48 hours to go before the announcement of the Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna bypoll results, the mood in the Congress camp is upbeat, with the party hoping to take all three seats in the kitty. However, political analysts said that the race is likely to go down to the wire in two seats, and the more likely outcome is for each of the parties — BJP, Congress and JDS — winning one each.

The polling was held on November 13 and counting of votes will take place on November 23. In Sandur, the Congress may have cashed in on the internal bickering in the BJP, as the saffron party giving the responsibility to win the seat to former minister and Gangavathy MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy did not go down well with some local leaders.

It will be a hands down win for Congress candidate E Annapoorna, wife of Ballari MP E Tukaram, a Congress leader said with confidence. The BJP’s Bangaru Hanumanthu, however, gave a strong fight, but Annapoorna was the favourite of bettors, according to a source.