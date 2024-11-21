Winter session will be last for CM Siddaramaiah: BJP Karnataka president Vijayendra

BELAGAVI: The winter session of the legislature to be held in Belagavi from December 9 will be the last legislature session to be attended by Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister, said Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra.

"Siddaramaiah has been the main accused in the MUDA site allotment case. The CM's post is up for auction in the state and we have to see who will replace Siddaramaiah. You can keep it in writing that the winter session will be Siddaramaiah's last session as CM and that is 100 per cent true. Siddaramaiah is already counting his days as the CM,'' Vijayendra added.

Speaking to a section of media in Belagavi on Thursday, he said the state government coffers were empty and that was why Siddaramaiah was unable to release grants for development of the assembly segments. The process of development halted ever since the Congress formed the government in the state, he added.

Even the ruling party MLAs were repenting for getting elected as MLAs since they failed to fulfil the promises they made to the people of their respective constituencies. Unable to get funds from the government, the MLAs were facing a worse situation, he said.