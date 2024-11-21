Winter session will be last for CM Siddaramaiah: BJP Karnataka president Vijayendra

BELAGAVI: The winter session of the legislature to be held in Belagavi from December 9 will be the last legislature session to be attended by Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister, said Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra.
"Siddaramaiah has been the main accused in the MUDA site allotment case. The CM's post is up for auction in the state and we have to see who will replace Siddaramaiah. You can keep it in writing that the winter session will be Siddaramaiah's last session as CM and that is 100 per cent true. Siddaramaiah is already counting his days as the CM,'' Vijayendra added.
Speaking to a section of media in Belagavi on Thursday, he said the state government coffers were empty and that was why Siddaramaiah was unable to release grants for development of the assembly segments. The process of development halted ever since the Congress formed the government in the state, he added.
Even the ruling party MLAs were repenting for getting elected as MLAs since they failed to fulfil the promises they made to the people of their respective constituencies. Unable to get funds from the government, the MLAs were facing a worse situation, he said.
The MLAs in the state were keen on taking up the development of their constituencies but the government failed to release funds due to its poor financial condition, he alleged.
He hit out at the Congress stating that it was needlessly claiming that its MLAs were being offered Rs 50 to 100 crore by the BJP which was not true. Such false claims were being made by the Congress out of fear, he said, adding that Siddaramaiah was also in fear. The BJP leaders never contacted any of the ruling party MLAs, he said, adding that the Congress MLAs were blackmailing the CM, claiming that they were getting big offers from rival parties.
Vijayendra said his party was prepared to take on the ruling party in the upcoming winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi by raising all the burning issues inside the House.
He slammed the government for neglecting Kittur Karnataka and North Karnataka regions in the process of development and said the government should wake up and develop the neglected regions. He said the BJP would win all the three seats in the bypolls held recently.