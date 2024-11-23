BJP initiates ‘our land, our right’ protest across Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP Karnataka members initiated the ‘Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku’ (our land, our right) campaign, where they are protesting across the state against the Waqf Board for its alleged takeover of farmers’ lands. The protest was attended by Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, and others.

Speaking at the protest, Ashoka said the people in the state are revolting against the state government following the notices issued by the Waqf Board, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is silent. “It has become a casual issue for them to snatch away lands of small farmers,” he said.

“The government is denying it. If that is the case, why are farmers, mutts, and people coming out to protest. Ever since the Congress came to power, it is busy appeasing the minority community,” he alleged, adding that anti-social activities have also increased. Naxal activities, which were under control during BJP’s rule, is back in Karnataka.

“With the Congress in power, for those who indulge in Naxal activities and ‘Love Jihad’, it is like a ‘feast’. At Srirangapatna in Mandya district, the Waqf Board has staked claim over a 400-year-old temple,” he alleged. Shobha said that prior to the Independence, there were only 10,000 Waqf properties, which has now increased to 9.5 lakh.